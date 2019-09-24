UrduPoint.com
PIA To Induct Two More Aircraft In Its Fleet

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to induct two more aircraft in its fleet by next month, which would help start flight operations on new routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to induct two more aircraft in its fleet by next month, which would help start flight operations on new routes.

The Boeing-777 aircraft in-flight entertainment system is being upgraded in phases and in the next six months it would be operational for passengers, a senior official of PIA told APP.

The government, he said, was committed to increasing the number of planes in the national carrier's fleet. "We have developed a business plan for PIA, approved by the prime minister, under which we are going to reinforce PIA's fleet," he added.

The official said PIA had opened its flight to Toronto, Canada and soon the number of flights to Dubai would be increased.

He said PIA had taken a number of initiatives to improve efficiency of the national flag-carrier, which started yielding required results.

"The airliner's overall seat factor has improved and reached nearly 84 percent whereas on some sectors the seat factor is at 90 percent." The official said revenue of PIA had increased by over 41 percent during the last six months as compared the corresponding period.

Currently, as many as twelve 777-aircraft were operational in the fleet and cargo handling had been increased to 80 percent which helped the airlines to bring down losses.�Answering a question, he said the airlines was now moving on the right track and the PIA had tremendous potential to rise for which concerted efforts were underway to transform the national flag-carrier into a more viable and profit-earning entity.

