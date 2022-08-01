PIA to operate 07 special flights for Iraq to facilitate Zaireen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate 7 special flights to transport intending Zaireen to Najaf (Iraq) for observance of Ashura-e- Muharram.

According to schedule the special flights would start from August 2 and continue till August 07.

The flights would operate from Karachi to Najaf.

While connecting flights would also be arranged from other cities to facilitate pilgrims.

Also PIA was planning to operate special flights for observing Arba'een (the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)) flights.

The booking of special flights has already started.