UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA To Operate 17 Special Flights To Bring Back 2000 Pakistan From Abroad: Moeed Yusuf

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:07 PM

PIA to operate 17 special flights to bring back 2000 Pakistan from abroad: Moeed Yusuf

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division (SAPM) Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would operated 17 flights from April 3 to 11 to bring back around 2000 Pakistani from various countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division (SAPM) Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would operated 17 flights from April 3 to 11 to bring back around 2000 Pakistani from various countries.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms Asad Umar and SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, he said that the PIA's special flights would airlift Pakistani from Canada, United Kingdom, Turkey, Kuala Lumpur, Baku and Tashkent.

This plan would be reviewed on daily basis, he added.

He said it was our big concern to conduct coronavirus tests of all passengers coming from abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Asad Umar Turkey Canada Baku Kuala Lumpur Tashkent United Kingdom April All From PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pervez Elahi demands release of Tableeghi Jamat me ..

8 minutes ago

Football stars back Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be ..

11 minutes ago

NUST scientists publish Pakistan’s first whole g ..

13 minutes ago

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about CO ..

24 minutes ago

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

41 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.