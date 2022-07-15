UrduPoint.com

PIA To Operate 19 Ashura-Arba'een Flights For Iraq: Saad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PIA to operate 19 Ashura-Arba'een flights for Iraq: Saad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would operate 19 special flights to transport intending Zaireen to Najaf (Iraq) for observance of Ashura (the 10th day of Muharram) and the Arba'een (the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)).

The minister, in a tweet, said the national flag carrier would operate eight flights for Ashura and 11 for the Arba'een gatherings, in addition to its weekly regular flights for Najaf and Damascus cities of Iraq.

He said PIA would soon resume its flight operation to Mashhad, Iran.

