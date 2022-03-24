UrduPoint.com

PIA To Operate Direct Flights To Australia From April 22

Published March 24, 2022

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate direct non-stop flights to Sydney, Australia from Friday 22 April

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate direct non-stop flights to Sydney, Australia from Friday 22 April.

The flights will initially be operated from Lahore to Sydney on Fridays and Sidney to Lahore on Sundays.

The direct Non-Stop flights to Sydney not only brings added convenience of time saving but also offers baggage allowance of 45 kilograms and 55 KGs for Economy and Executive Economy passengers which is the highest free baggage allowance being offered to passengers.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik while reviewing the finalization of flight operations directed the Marketing and front line teams to provide best services to the passengers.

PIA has plans to expand its network after the relaxation of COVID restrictions faced by the Aviation Industry and has recently initiated flights to Baku from Karachi and Lahore. The airline plans to add more destinations to its network.

