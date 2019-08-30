PIA to pursue independent, sustainable business plan : Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Revenue and Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that the government wants that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) the national flag career should effectively utilise its assets, improve revenue streams and ensure efficiency and financial discipline

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Revenue and Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that the government wants that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) the national flag career should effectively utilise its assets, improve revenue streams and ensure efficiency and financial discipline.He was talking to President & CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and his team which called him on at his office on Friday to brief him about various activities and initiatives undertaken by the PIA to reduce its operational cost, efficiently utilise its assets and enhance revenues through better management and effective utilisation of available financial and human resources.He stressed the importance of a viable and independently made corporate plan to help the PIA overcome its difficulties and achieve sustainability in its business processes and flight operations.

He said the government was fully behind the PIA management and expected it to work diligently to turn the national flag career into an economically stable, viable and dependable airline for the local and international travellers.PIA President & CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked the Adviser for his guidance and support and briefed him about various initiatives undertaken in recent months, including an effective and optimal utilisation of PIAassets and a significant reduction in the operational cost of the airline.

He said the PIA management had been able to lay off nearly 1000 redundant staff to save costs. He termed the ongoing haj operation a success withalmost 90 per cent efficiency achieved in the pre-haj flight operation and they expected similar results in the post-haj operation for which all-out efforts were made to bring back the pilgrims as per schedule.