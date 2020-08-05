PIA to restore flight operation for UK on August 14

KARACHI, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines will be restoring its flight operation to and from UK from August 14, said Abdullah Khan, the spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Wednesday.

An alternative arrangement was said to have been made in this regard based on an agreement with a Portugal based airline whereby an airbus A-330, with a capacity of more than 300 seat would be used during the operation, prominently displaying PIA's slot and call sign.

Mentioning that first of the flight (PK9702) carrying more than 250 passengers from Manchester to Islamabad is scheduled for August 14, the spokesman said the next flight (PK 9785) will fly from Islamabad to London on August 15.

All necessary measures were said being adopted to comply with COVID-19 induced SOPs hence much low number of passengers were being accommodated against the actual capacity with needed provision for essential safety of against the viral infection.

With provision for economy and business classes, special attention was cited to be paid towards particular requirements of potential passengers mainly of Pakistani origin, settled in sizable number at UK.

Seats for the first flight was said to have been fully booked while process is still on for the flight between Islamabad to London, with each passenger being offered luggage allowance of 45 Kg along with other essential facilities.

According to Abdullah Khan it is in view of the demand for additional flights between the two countries that PIA intends to increase its flight operation in the coming days.