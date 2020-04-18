UrduPoint.com
PIA To Restore Partial Flight Operation For UK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:45 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to partially restore its flight operation from Lahore and Islamabad to London, Manchester and Birmingham (cities of United Kingdom) from Sunday with concessional fare

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to partially restore its flight operation from Lahore and Islamabad to London, Manchester and Birmingham (cities of United Kingdom) from Sunday with concessional fare.

PIA sources said here on Saturday, the decision had been taken to transport the people of both countries who were stranded either sides due to suspension of air traffic caused by coronavirus pandemic.

The PIA has also introduced a reduced fare of Rs 125,000 or 525 UK Pound per person on the request of citizens on humanity grounds.

The decision of partial flights operation was taken after getting permission from the authorities by giving assurance to follow all protective measures .

Those passengers who had already bought tickets could also avail the facility, however, for new booking, passengers have been advised to contact PIA offices or PIA's Website immediately.

The booking for flights is available from today (Saturday) on first come first serve basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to direct flights with shortest time, the passengerswill be expected to remain safe from coronavirus.

