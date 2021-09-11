PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Islamabad to Kabul

(@fidahassanain)

National flag carrier spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan has confirmed the development, saying that there is no technical issue at the Kabul airport.

With resumption of commercial flights, PIA will become the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month. AFP, a news agency, also confirmed the development.

“All technical clearances for flight operations at Kabul airport,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said, adding that their first commercial plane is due to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13.

But he said that the service would depend on demand.

Khan said, “PIA has received 80 requests from different humanitarian relief agencies as well as journalists,”.

He also confirmed that Qatar Airways was the other airline that carried out its operation from Kabul.

“Qatar airways provided its services to foreigners and Afghans who could not find any chance to get out of Afghanistan during operation for evacuation, ” said the Spokesperson. He said that Afghan airline also resumed domestic flights.

On August 16, PIA had suspended its flights to Afghanistan owing to the uncertain security situation in the war-ravaged country and the mess prevailing at Kabul airport.