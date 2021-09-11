UrduPoint.com

PIA To Resume Commercial Flight Operation From Islamabad To Kabul

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Islamabad to Kabul

National flag carrier spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan has confirmed the development, saying that there is no technical issue at the Kabul airport.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flight operation from Islamabad to Kabul next week, a spokesman of the national flag carrier airline confirmed on Saturday.

With resumption of commercial flights, PIA will become the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month. AFP, a news agency, also confirmed the development.

“All technical clearances for flight operations at Kabul airport,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said, adding that their first commercial plane is due to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13.

But he said that the service would depend on demand.

Khan said, “PIA has received 80 requests from different humanitarian relief agencies as well as journalists,”.

He also confirmed that Qatar Airways was the other airline that carried out its operation from Kabul.

“Qatar airways provided its services to foreigners and Afghans who could not find any chance to get out of Afghanistan during operation for evacuation, ” said the Spokesperson. He said that Afghan airline also resumed domestic flights.

On August 16, PIA had suspended its flights to Afghanistan owing to the uncertain security situation in the war-ravaged country and the mess prevailing at Kabul airport.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Qatar August September From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol an ..

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol and Hospitality Department

8 minutes ago
 Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series ..

Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series to Bring You Cinematic Bokeh ..

15 minutes ago
 59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

23 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights coopera ..

&#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights cooperation opportunities between ind ..

23 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam Case: Police challan reveals Zahir's ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Police challan reveals Zahir's father helped his son

25 minutes ago
 Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.