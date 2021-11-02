PIA to resume direct flights to Baghdad soon: Spokesperson

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) started direct flights to Najaf and Iraq while special direct flights for Baghdad would also be resumed soon

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airline (PIA) started direct flights to Najaf and Iraq while special direct flights for Baghdad would also be resumed soon.

Spokesman PIA Abdullah Hafeez Khan on Tuesday said, PIA's scheduled flights would further strengthen ties between the brotherly countries and efforts would be made to start flights to Baghdad soon.

"Our special flight operations to Najaf was very successful," he said while talking to a ptv programme.

He said the inaugural flight, PK-219, carrying 91 passengers landed in Najaf on October 30, adding, PIA was taking practical steps to provide the best facilitiesto passengers besides providing a digital on board Wi-Fi network service.

Replying to a question, the spokesman said PIA had also upgraded its kitchen services focusing on standard quality fresh food with new taste and improved presentation.