PIA to resume Gilgit-Skardu flights from Lahore-Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), from March 13, would resume its Gilgit-Skardu flight operations from the country's two major cities Lahore and Karachi to facilitate intending tourists who throng in thousands during the summer season.

The flights, to be operated from other areas of the country after Federal Capital, would help promote tourism in the scenic northern areas, besides facilitating local mobility from the far-flung areas of the country, a PIA news release said.

Last year, the national flag-carrier had operated flights from different operational areasof the country for the upper parts, and it transported over 1,81,000 passengers to Skardu and Gilgit, who opted to visit tourist destinations.