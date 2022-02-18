UrduPoint.com

PIA To Resume Gilgit-Skardu Flights From Lahore-Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 04:28 PM

PIA to resume Gilgit-Skardu flights from Lahore-Karachi

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), from March 13, would resume its Gilgit-Skardu flight operations from the country's two major cities Lahore and Karachi to facilitate intending tourists who throng in thousands during the summer season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), from March 13, would resume its Gilgit-Skardu flight operations from the country's two major cities Lahore and Karachi to facilitate intending tourists who throng in thousands during the summer season.

The flights, to be operated from other areas of the country after Federal Capital, would help promote tourism in the scenic northern areas, besides facilitating local mobility from the far-flung areas of the country, a PIA news release said.

Last year, the national flag-carrier had operated flights from different operational areasof the country for the upper parts, and it transported over 1,81,000 passengers to Skardu and Gilgit, who opted to visit tourist destinations.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Visit Gilgit Baltistan Skardu March From PIA

Recent Stories

Fashion at the figure skating: Best looks of Beiji ..

Fashion at the figure skating: Best looks of Beijing 2022

1 minute ago
 Finland's Marin Says EU Waiting for Russia to Foll ..

Finland's Marin Says EU Waiting for Russia to Follow Words With Action Over Troo ..

1 minute ago
 Two proclaimed offenders arrested in lahore

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in lahore

1 minute ago
 Austin Says US Sees No Evidence of Russia Moving F ..

Austin Says US Sees No Evidence of Russia Moving Forces Away From Ukraine Border

7 minutes ago
 Mysteries and music: listening in to underwater li ..

Mysteries and music: listening in to underwater life

7 minutes ago
 Putin to oversee Russian 'strategic' missile drill ..

Putin to oversee Russian 'strategic' missile drills

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>