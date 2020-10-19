PIA to resume its flight operation for UK from October 30

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will restore its flight operation for United Kingdom, with a new fleet of aircraft, from October 30, said Abdullah Khan, spokesman of the flag carrier here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will restore its flight operation for United Kingdom, with a new fleet of aircraft, from October 30, said Abdullah Khan, spokesman of the flag carrier here on Monday.

Mentioning that booking for the seats have already been started, he said that during the first phase there would be flights from Islamabad to London; Lahore to London and Islamabad to Manchester.

The aircraft procured for the operation were said to be newly built and in accordance to European standards with particular care to meet the specific needs of envisaged passengers, mainly being expatriate Pakistanis.

"Hence due care has been made for "Halal food" coupled with comfortable seats and best possible in-flight entertainment," said the spokesmanAbdullah Khan expressed his confidence that target passengers mainly being Pakistani origin would prefer the national flag carrier committed to provide them services parallel to any other international airline.