PIA to resume weekly direct flights to New York

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is starting once again flights to USA after USA home land approval.According to media reports, PIA is going to start once again flights after two and a half years due to Prime Minister Imran Khan personal efforts while PIA is going to begin directly two flights weekly to New York from Islamabad.

This has been announced in the airline summer season schedule although final date will be decided soon.First flight from Islamabad is likely to operate during Ramzan ul Mubarak while direct flight boning 777 will depart from Islamabad on Tuesday and Saturday and numbers of flights will be increased after induction of more modern jets.Chances are there that direct flights will be started again from Lahore and Karachi for which consultation with home land security is in final stage.