PIA To Run Special Flights To Transport Pakistani National From China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:07 PM

PIA to run special flights to transport Pakistani national from China

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was considering a proposal to operate special flights for several cities of China to transport Pakistani nationals back to Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was considering a proposal to operate special flights for several cities of China to transport Pakistani nationals back to Pakistan.

The travelling expenditure for these flights would be borne by passengers themselves, according to a press statement issued by Pakistan Embassy Beijing here on Thursday.

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, all passengers arriving in Pakistan would be subjected to relevant procedures of Government of Pakistan for containing the spread of disease.

Although, the Pakistan Government has decided to bring all Pakistanis back at this stage; however, due to certain limitations, the return of laid off workers or those Pakistanis whose visa have expired would be prioritized.

The embassy was doing an exercise to invite the interests of those Pakistani expatriates in China who wish to avail these special flights.

The embassy has asked all Pakistani community members and students in China and are interested to avail these flights to send their complete information.

Pakistani community members and students can contact the PIA Country Office in Beijing for information regarding flights and ticketing on telephone numbers 010-65052256 and 0086-184-10443513 respectively.

