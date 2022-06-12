PIA to send special flight to Aleppo on Monday for stranded Pakistanis' evacuation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finalized the arrangements to send a special flight to Aleppo (Syria) on Monday (June13) to bring back Pakistani Zaireen, who got stranded in Damascus after Israel's recent bombardment at the airport.

"PIA has made arrangements to send a flight on special instructions of the Minister for Aviation.

In the first phase, Pakistani passengers will be transported to Aleppo from Damascus by bus, from where a PIA plane will bring them back home," PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a news release here on Sunday.

He said Pakistan's ambassador to Syria had requested the government and the national flag carrier for sending the flight to evacuate the stranded Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Division said all stranded Pakistani Zaireen would start arriving home within 24 hours due to PIA's special sorties.

It said the PIA was a national organization that always remained at the forefront on such occasions to serve the nation.

The PIA had suspended its flight operations to and from Damascus following the Israeli forces' attack at the Damascus International Airport that caused damage to both runways of the air facility a couple of days ago.