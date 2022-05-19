PIA to start direct flight operation to Damascus

UrduPoint.com

The Pakistan International Airline on Thursday announced to start direct flight operation to Damascus, Syria from Karachi to facilitate the pilgrims

The decision to this effect was taken on the directives of Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, said a news release.

The first PIA flight would depart from Karachi on May 28. Initially, a flight would be operated on weekly basis. The number of flights would be increased gradually.

Comfortable travel facilities would be provided to the pilgrims so that they could worship with full attention.

Meanwhile, the aviation minister said the main objective of starting direct flight operation to Damascus was to provide the best possible facilities to the countrymen.

He appealed to the pilgrims to worship there with devotion and pray for the country's progress and prosperity.

The network of PIA would be expanded with addition of new planes in its fleet, he said.

