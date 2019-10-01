UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA To Start Direct Flights From Sialkot To Kuwait

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:31 PM

PIA to start direct flights from Sialkot to Kuwait

National flag carrier Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will start flights from Sialkot to Kuwait twice a week from October 28

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :National flag carrier Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will start flights from Sialkot to Kuwait twice a week from October 28.

PIA sources told APP here on Tuesday, the basic aim of starting flights was to provide travelling facilities to people of Sialkot, Pasrur, Daska, Sambrial, Narowal, Gujrat and many other adjoining areas.

It may be added that PIA had already started direct flights between Sialkot and London.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kuwait London Gujrat Sialkot Narowal Daska Pasrur Sambrial May October From PIA

Recent Stories

100% Emiratisation of Dubai Customs inspection sta ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre tracks pr ..

19 minutes ago

EC to announce reserved judgment on four applicat ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cypriot President on Inde ..

34 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Ind ..

34 minutes ago

NA refers 41 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.