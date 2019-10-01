PIA to start direct flights from Sialkot to Kuwait

National flag carrier Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will start flights from Sialkot to Kuwait twice a week from October 28

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :National flag carrier Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will start flights from Sialkot to Kuwait twice a week from October 28.

PIA sources told APP here on Tuesday, the basic aim of starting flights was to provide travelling facilities to people of Sialkot, Pasrur, Daska, Sambrial, Narowal, Gujrat and many other adjoining areas.

It may be added that PIA had already started direct flights between Sialkot and London.