PIA To Start Flights Operation For Malaysia From Oct 14

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:49 PM

PIA to start flights operation for Malaysia from Oct 14

Pakistan International Airlines(PIA) has decided to resume Islamabad- Kuala Lumpur flights operation after Federal Ombudsman's intervention into the matter

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines(PIA) has decided to resume Islamabad- Kuala Lumpur flights operation after Federal Ombudsman's intervention into the matter.

According to a spokesperson of the Federal Ombudsman, a large number of complaints were filed to the Ombudsperson's office by overseas Pakistanis seeking the restoration of the PIA flights, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said PIA would start flight operation from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 14th October this year.

