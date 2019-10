PIA to start two flights from Faisalabad to Dubai

National flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is going to start two direct weekly flights from Faisalabad to Dubai from October 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) -:National flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is going to start two direct weekly flights from Faisalabad to Dubai from October 30.

This was stated by Qaisar Iqbal Divisional Manager PIA during his visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here Tuesday.

He said that Divisional Commissioner Javed Mahmood Bhatti along with President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam will jointly inaugurate the first PIA flight from Faisalabad to Dubai.