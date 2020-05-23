PIA tragedy: ACAA expresses grief over loss of precious lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Air Crash Affectees Association (ACAA) Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in plane crash of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that took place near Jinnah International Airport this afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Air Crash Affectees Association (ACAA) Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in plane crash of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that took place near Jinnah International Airport this afternoon.

The association members extended heartfelt regret over the loss of lives and condoled with the bereaved families, said a news release.

"We understand the trauma through which the families go through in the aftermath of an air crash and offer our utmost moral support and assistance to whoever may need it," it added.

The ACAA expressed concern over the plane crash, underlining the need for adopting effective air travel safety measures and holding a thorough inquiry into the tragedy.