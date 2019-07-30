UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Transported Over 65,000 Intending Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:41 PM

PIA transported over 65,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has so far transported around 65,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 232 hajj and regular scheduled flights mostly on timely departures from airports in the country, said a PIA spokesman on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has so far transported around 65,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 232 hajj and regular scheduled flights mostly on timely departures from airports in the country, said a PIA spokesman on Tuesday.

PIA has transported around 16,300 intending pilgrims from Karachi through 51 flights, 12,000 from Islamabad through 39 flights, 11,500 from Lahore through 35 flights, 4,000 from Multan through 15 flights, 1,400 from Faisalabad through 10 flights, 4,000 from Sialkot through 10 flights, 9,500 from Peshawar through 26 flights and 6,700 intending pilgrims through 46 flights from Quetta.

PIA would transport nearly 82,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. The national flag carrier's Pre-Hajj operation would conclude on August 5.

The Post Hajj operating of bringing back the Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia would commence from August 17 and conclude on September 14.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Hajj Saudi Arabia Sialkot August September Post From PIA

Recent Stories

Raja Yasir Hamayun grieved over plane crash

35 seconds ago

IG Prisons suspends ten employees in Manshera Jail ..

36 seconds ago

Hot weather expected in most parts, rain at scatte ..

38 seconds ago

Uniform charter for every university soon: Raja Ya ..

39 seconds ago

Govt to upgrade BHUs, RHCs in federal capital

7 minutes ago

Brexit windfall: London's tourists cheer cheap pou ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.