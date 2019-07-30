PIA transported over 65,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has so far transported around 65,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 232 hajj and regular scheduled flights mostly on timely departures from airports in the country, said a PIA spokesman on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan International Airlines ( PIA ) has so far transported around 65,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 232 hajj and regular scheduled flights mostly on timely departures from airports in the country, said a PIA spokesman on Tuesday.

PIA has transported around 16,300 intending pilgrims from Karachi through 51 flights, 12,000 from Islamabad through 39 flights, 11,500 from Lahore through 35 flights, 4,000 from Multan through 15 flights, 1,400 from Faisalabad through 10 flights, 4,000 from Sialkot through 10 flights, 9,500 from Peshawar through 26 flights and 6,700 intending pilgrims through 46 flights from Quetta.

PIA would transport nearly 82,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. The national flag carrier's Pre-Hajj operation would conclude on August 5.

The Post Hajj operating of bringing back the Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia would commence from August 17 and conclude on September 14.