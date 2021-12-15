PIA transports fresh batches of 15 million doses of Sinovac vaccines from China

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has transported fresh consignments of 15 million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines by five special flights from the Capital International Airport Beijing to Islamabad, PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi said on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has transported fresh consignments of 15 million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines by five special flights from the Capital International Airport Beijing to Islamabad, PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi said on Wednesday.

The national flag carrier launched special flights PAK-6852, PAK-6853, PK-6856, PK-6857 and PK-6858 respectively and airlifted fresh consignments of Sinovac vaccine from December 10 to December 15, he told APP.

He informed that a PIA special flight PK-6858 carrying three million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines left the Chinese capital here for Islamabad.

Last week, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque had thanked China for standing by Pakistan during testing times, including the fight against COVID-19.

The vaccine campaign which is going (on) in Pakistan, the 90 percent of it is being done through vaccines provided by China, he said.

In a recent statement, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson remarked that the China-Pakistan joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic had achieved a positive progress and set a good example for the world.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, our two countries have stood together in mutual assistance, he said in response to a question asked by APP.

He said that the Chinese side always attached high importance to Pakistan's needs on vaccines and we have engaged in close cooperation.

He said that China had provided a strong support to Pakistan. Just a few days ago, 200,000 doses of vaccines from China Red Cross Society transported to Islamabad.

Chinese vaccine businesses were already engaging in joint production in Pakistan and the Chinese side would stand together with Pakistan to help it defeat the virus.

In an earlier statement, the spokesperson remarked that since the outbreak, China and Pakistan had been supporting each other. When China was in middle of anti-epidemic war, Pakistan was among the first to help China.

In the same way, the Chinese side had been helping and assisting Pakistan with testing agents, masks protective suits and vaccines. These were concrete steps illustrating iron brother relationship between the two countries, he added.

As per latest figure, Pakistan had vaccinated 25% of its total population and 37% of its eligible population against the novel coronavirus.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan was the first country in the world, which received a coronavirus vaccine from China as a donation.

On February 01, last year, the first batch of 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by the Chinese government arrived by a special plane in Islamabad.

Later, on February 8, China;s People's Liberation Army (PLA) delivered a batch of Covid-19 vaccines to the Pakistan Armed Forces at the latter's request.