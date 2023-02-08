UrduPoint.com

PIA Transports Over 21-ton Relief Assistance For Quake-affected Areas Of Turkiye, Syria

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PIA transports over 21-ton relief assistance for quake-affected areas of Turkiye, Syria

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday transported over 21 tons of relief assistance to Turkiye and Syria that faced widespread destruction caused by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

"On behalf of the NDMA, two PIA planes carrying relief assistance have left for Istanbul and Damascus from Islamabad on Wednesday morning," a PIA spokesman said in a brief statement here.

He said PIA flights PK-705 & PK-9135 carrying 7.4 tons and 14 tons of cargo (quake-relief assistance) departed from Islamabad to Istanbul and Damascus at 8:45 am and 10:30 respectively.

The spokesman elaborated that the 14 tons of assistance, which had been dispatched to Damascus, also contained winter tents and blankets aimed at protecting the flood-affected people from the cold weather harshness.

On Tuesday, the national flag carrier had airlifted a 51-member team for Turkiye to participate in rescue and relief activities in the areas affected by the massive quake.

The PIA administration has already announced the delivery of relief goods free of charge on humanitarian grounds for Turkiye and Syria. The relief assistance can be delivered to PIA's cargo terminals through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

He said the national flag carrier had always been at the forefront during emergencies for relief assistance and vowed that PIA would extend all possible services to bring back the quake-affected Pakistanis to the homeland if needed.

