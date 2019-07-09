UrduPoint.com
PIA Transports Over 4,700 Intending Pilgrims Through 21 Flights

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:45 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has so far transported over 4,700 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 21 Hajj and regular scheduled flights, said a PIA spokesman on Tuesday

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik who is personally monitoring the airlines Hajj operation has instructed the airline's Hajj team members to provide best services to the intending pilgrims.

This year PIA has made special arrangements to provide travel kits, bags, umbrellas and booklets for the pilgrims traveling by PIA, a co-brand initiative in collaboration with Mezaan Bank, Allied Bank and Colgate Palmolive Pakistan limited.

The PIA has transported around 950 intending pilgrims from Karachi through five flights, 1,394 pilgrims from Islamabad through six flights, 834 pilgrims from Lahore through two flights, 298 from Multan through two flights, 110 pilgrims from Faisalabad through one flight, 756 pilgrims from Peshawar through two flights and 448 intending pilgrims through three flights from Quetta.

PIA will transport nearly 78,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. The airline's Pre-Hajj operation will conclude by August 5, 2019.

