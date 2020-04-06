UrduPoint.com
PIA Two Pilots Who Arrived From Canada Test Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:17 PM

PIA two pilots who arrived from Canada test positive for Coronavirus

The sources say that the pilots have been shifted to quarantine centre for treatment in Lahore.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) After arrival from Toronto, two pilots of Pakistan International Airport (PIA) tested positive for Coronavirus here on Monday.

The pilots took two flights carrying Pakistani citizens in Canada back to Pakistan but they tested positive for Coronavirus as they landed in Lahore.

“The coronavirus tests of two PIA pilots and three other members of the crew on a flight that recently flew back from Canada were positive for Coronavirus,” Yasmeen Rashid said here on Monday.

“The pilots have been shifted to a private hospital in Lahore for treatment where their condition is getting better,” said the Punjab Health Minister. She said other three crew members have been told to self-isolate themselves in line with international protocols on the virus.

Earlier in a statement, PIA Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik expressed serious concerns over the actions contrary to the Federal government's instructions.

He said that the crew of national flag carrier was bringing back Pakistanis who stranded abroad

“We have ensured all possible safety measures for the aviation staff,” the PIA Chief said.

He stated that the PIA was constantly in contact with top officials and that reports about its airplane crew contracting coronavirus were misleading. He also said that the operations from Karachi airport were to remain suspended until there was a consensus on the government-issued directives.

