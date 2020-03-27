PIA withdraws permissions to fly to UK, US and Canada

(@fidahassanain)

The authorities say that the decision has been taken keeping in view the circumstances amid fears of Coronavirus globally.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2020) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) withdrew permissions to fly to the UK and Canada and North America amid fears of Coronavirus here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, PIA informed the passengers about its decision regarding suspension of flights to Manchester, Birmingham, London and Toronto and apologized the travelers from the possible inconvenience owing to Coronavirus/

The PIA said: “In view of recent spike in the number of diagnosed Corona cases in UK and North America, Government of Pakistan keeping the health and safety of citizens in consideration, has withdrawn the permissions to allow,”.

In another tweet, it said: “PIA to operate to these territories.

In view of that PIA is cancelling the planned special flights to Toronto, London, Manchester and Birmingham scheduled for Friday and Saturday. PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers, however would like to assure that passengers and crew's safety and health is always the foremost important element for PIA.

The changing dynamics may be regretful but the pandemic is forcing authorities and governments globally to continuously review their strategies to fight this challenge and get maximum protection. Please contact PIA call centre for more information and updates on our operations normalization. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay indoors. PIA Great People to Fly with.