PIA Witnesses Huge Demand Of Passengers For Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

PIA witnesses huge demand of passengers for Saudi Arabia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started booking for different destinations in Saudi Arabia from September 15 and registering huge rush for seats has approached Saudi government to grant permission for 28 additional weekly flights, said a spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Friday.

Abdullah Khan mentioning that since Saudi government had announced to fully open its airspace for commercial flights, from across the world, PIA immediately embarked on its mission to fully activate its flight operation to the country.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic our operation was significantly restricted," he said emphasizing that presently 23 flights are being flown into the kingdom and in view of massive demand for seats authorities have been approached to grant permission for 28 additional flight on per week basis.

Khan sounded confident that the request would be accepted in a day or two as PIA is in constant contact with Saudi authorities.

According to him, all preparations have been made in this context and once this is approved PIA would start booking of seats for envisaged flights to different destinations including Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh and Dammam.

