KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) Two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staffers have been arrested in Karachi for stealing a passenger's money.The airport police have recovered the Rs400,000 that the staffers stole from passenger's bags.

A case had been registered at the airport police station by a man named Muddasir Ahmed.

He said his wife's money had been stolen from her bag on May 26. The two staffers involved were arrested by personnel of PIA's head office security.The PIA spokesperson said the two men are in police custody and a case has been registered against them.