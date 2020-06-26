PIAC for operation against drug dealers to save youth from scourge of narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Public Issues Action Committee (PIAC) Friday marked International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in front of the Quetta Press Club.

Addressing the protesters, Kuchlak Welfare Society Chairman Malik Rasheed Kakar said a large number of youth were drug addicts in Balochistan which had destroyed several families.

He said drugs were being sold openly in most parts of Balochistan including Quetta - the provicial capital - and there was a dire need to crack down on drug dealers so that the young generation could be saved from its scourge.

He said the Anti-Narcotic Force and other departments concerned were playing a vital role to curb the drug menace but there was still need of a comprehensive and intensive operation against the drug dealers.

He said they should be awarded strict punishments under the law.

He said the PIAC had always raised its voice against the drug abuse and made efforts to create awareness among the public against the curse of narcotics.

He said PIAC was taking all possible steps to launch anti-drug awareness campaigns time and again so that the youth could be kept away from the scourge of drugs.

He urged the Federal and provincial governments to establish hospitals equipped with modern facilities for the treatment of drug addicts so that they could be treated properly and made useful citizens of the society.