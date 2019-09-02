Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Founders Alliance candidates here Monday elected unopposed on all the eight seats of Corporate Class of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for the year 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Founders Alliance candidates here Monday elected unopposed on all the eight seats of Corporate Class of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI ) for the year 2019-20.

Election campaign Convener Iftikhar Ali Malik congratulated all the newly elected LCCI office-bearers and hoped that voters would again demonstrate same confidence in the PIAF candidates for Associate Class in LCCI election as well.

He said, "Today's landslide victory in election is the outcome of contribution and sacrifices of the elders of PIAF Founders Alliance.

" He added that the Alliance had emerged as the most popular group among the traders as it always served the cause of business community at national, provincial and local level.

Malik assured that interests of the traders community would as usual be safeguarded, and Federal and provincial governments would be approached for ensuring ease of doing businesses, besides giving special incentive packages to attract foreign and local investors.