UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIAF Condemns Indian Aggression On LoC, Expresses Solidarity With Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:45 PM

PIAF condemns Indian aggression on LoC, expresses solidarity with armed forces

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF), while strongly condemning India for its ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, expressed solidarity with the government and Pakistan armed forces saying the entire business community stands united along with nation against any foreign aggression and external threat

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF), while strongly condemning India for its ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, expressed solidarity with the government and Pakistan armed forces saying the entire business community stands united along with nation against any foreign aggression and external threat.PIAF Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir said that targeting of innocent civilians by Indian Army was an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps.

He said Indian Army will always get befitting response, as Pakistan Army can protect innocent civilians along LoC and inflict unbearable cost to Indian Army. He appreciated the armed forces for exposing Indian lies with truth, which attempts to justify its false claims and preparations for a false flag operation.He also opposed the illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India and expressed full solidarity and support to the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people, resisting repression and military might with their spirit, grit and determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Army Business Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rabi Pirzada under fire again for sharing her imag ..

6 minutes ago

Accountability Court rejects Maryam Nawaz's plea t ..

22 minutes ago

Ali Imran, Rohail Nazir help Northern to seven-wic ..

38 minutes ago

MoHR provided legal facility to 233 convicted pris ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Sees No Kiev's Steps to Prepare Normandy F ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo Confirms to Ankara Kurdish Forces Withdrawn ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.