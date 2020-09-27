PIAF-Founders Alliance wins associate class seats

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The PIAF-Founders Alliance on Sunday won all eight seats of associate class in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) annual elections for the year 2020-21.

Out of the total10,670 votes, 4,751 were polled while 102 votes were rejected.

The PIAF-Founder Alliance secured 2477 votes while the opponent Lahore Businessmen Front panel got 999 votes.

The PIAF-Founders Alliance candidates Nasir Hameed Khan got 3,299 votes, Saleem Asghar Bhatti got 3,236 votes Mian Maqbool Siddiqi 3,220 votes, Shahzad Butt 3,208 votes, Shahid Nazir Ch 3,187 votes, Muhammad Kashif Bashir 3,151 votes, Muhammad Ali Afzal 3,085 votes and Muhammad Naeem Hanif secured 3,056 votes.

The final results will be announced on September 30 in scheduled Annual General Meeting.

The Election Commission comprising Sohail Lashari, Shahid Hassan Sheikh and Haroon Shafiq Chaudhry announced the provisional results.