UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIAF Welcomes Govt Plan To Revive Sick Industrial Units In 60 Days

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:09 PM

PIAF welcomes govt plan to revive sick industrial units in 60 days

The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF) has welcomed the government plan to revive 687 sick industrial units within sixty days, saying it is imperative to enhance industrial base for the revitalization of economy and industrial growth

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF) has welcomed the government plan to revive 687 sick industrial units within sixty days, saying it is imperative to enhance industrial base for the revitalization of economy and industrial growth.PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabir called for collaboration with the private sector for promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises, giving importance to small industrial units so that employment opportunities could be generated.Nauman Kabir also stressed the need for increasing existing installed capacity of the manufacturing sector so that industrial base economy could be increased.As Pakistan's exports have been almost flat for a long time, it is the need of the time to utilize existing production capacity to the optimal level and operationalise the closed units on competitive basis, he added.He observed that owing to the positive steps regarding business facilitation these sick units have a chance to reconnect to their past glory.

He added that the US-China trade war can have a positive impact on Pakistan garment exports, as the Global Value Chains(GVCs) are realigning in US market due to high tariff against Chinese imports.

This realignment can provide immense opportunity to Pakistan's export industry to integrate it into GVCs, contributing in enhancing exports of the country, he said.Mian Nauman Kabir, the former interim provincial minister, stressed that frequent meetings with the stakeholders is the first step for the advancement of small and medium industries, revival of sick industries and facilitation of the whole business community.He asked the government to run economic system in a sustainable manner to generate employment opportunities, enhance investors' trust and promote local industries, which is not possible without taking the business community onboard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business China Market Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

JUI-F’s senator is non-citizen: Senior journalis ..

10 minutes ago

Control of PML-N may go to any other instead of Sh ..

13 minutes ago

Promotion of 113 ASI's, SI's from federal police a ..

2 minutes ago

Rulers have declared them liars by backtracking fr ..

2 minutes ago

Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon ..

2 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.