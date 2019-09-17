UrduPoint.com
PIA,IHIG Partner To Promote Prime Minister Vision On Tourism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:48 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote tourism in Pakistan as envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan

Through this MoU, all business and economy executive class passengers of PIA traveling to Pakistan will be entitled to a complimentary stay at any of IHIG's properties located in Naran, Bhurban and Balakot.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and Chairman IHIG-UK Alun Richards signed the MOU. CEO IHIG-PAK Noorul Asif , Chief Operating Officer PIA Aijaz Mazhar and senior officials were also present during the signing ceremony held here at the airline's Head Office on Tuesday.

The IHIG and PIA partnership is aimed at boosting the potential of tourism in Pakistan in a way that will deliver lasting benefits.

Addressing on the occasion PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that PIA is pleased to have an alliance with IHIG and is committed to facilitate its passengers and to promote tourism in Pakistan.

"We are actively working to make alliances with other organizations to provide maximum benefits to our passengers. This initiative will help introduce the world to the colors and seasons of Pakistan." Chairman IHIG-UK, Alun Richards reiterated his strong resolve to promotetourism in Pakistan. This major step by IHIG shows our commitment to support and develop tourism in Pakistan by delivering world class offers in the field of hospitality. He further said that our effort is focused on bringing the world to this beautiful country which has world's tallest peaks. "God has gifted this country with nature's best beaches, forests, mountains and lakes. Pakistan has a long history and rich culture that will attract tourists from all over the world. Thanks to this strong collaboration with PIA we are continuing to move rapidly in the right direction", he added

