UrduPoint.com

PIA's Faisalabad-Quetta Direct Flight From March 2022

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 06:49 PM

PIA's Faisalabad-Quetta direct flight from March 2022

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start two weekly direct flights between Faisalabad and Quetta from March next year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start two weekly direct flights between Faisalabad and Quetta from March next year.

This was announced by Atif Munir Sheikh, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), while addressing a joint meeting of the four standing committees of the FCCI.

He said that a large number of businessmen from Faisalabad travel to Quetta in connection with their businesses and purchase of raw material, etc.

He asked Ashfaq Ashraf, chairman FCCI standing committee on foundry, to identify the core issues of the sector along with their workable solutions.

About Pakistan Railways, he said that a fast non-stop Millat train was started between Faisalabad and Karachi which was getting full passenger load but due to unnecessary interference of the influential elements, the train has been turned into a passenger train which is discouraging frequent travelers from Faisalabad as it has increased the traveling time.

He demanded that this train must be restored in its original shape.

He said that Pakistan Railways was contemplating to start a new fast train between Shorkot and Lahore via Faisalabad. He said that that train might be declared a passenger train between Gojra to Faisalabad in order to facilitate the workers who are using road for their daily travel to their workplaces.

The meeting was also attended by heads of standing committees and other officials concerned.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Quetta Road Gojra Chamber March Commerce National University From Industry PIA

Recent Stories

NATO Secretary General Hopes NATO-Russia Council W ..

NATO Secretary General Hopes NATO-Russia Council Will Be Convened Next Year

2 minutes ago
 Govt to enforce sugar price: Chief Secretary

Govt to enforce sugar price: Chief Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 minutes ago
 China Imposes Sanctions on Members of US Commissio ..

China Imposes Sanctions on Members of US Commission on International Religious F ..

2 minutes ago
 US Pledges Extra $580Mln to Support Multilateral C ..

US Pledges Extra $580Mln to Support Multilateral COVID-19 Response, Including WH ..

1 hour ago
 China Refuses to Recognize US Special Coordinator ..

China Refuses to Recognize US Special Coordinator for Tibet - Foreign Ministry

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.