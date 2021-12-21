The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start two weekly direct flights between Faisalabad and Quetta from March next year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start two weekly direct flights between Faisalabad and Quetta from March next year.

This was announced by Atif Munir Sheikh, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), while addressing a joint meeting of the four standing committees of the FCCI.

He said that a large number of businessmen from Faisalabad travel to Quetta in connection with their businesses and purchase of raw material, etc.

He asked Ashfaq Ashraf, chairman FCCI standing committee on foundry, to identify the core issues of the sector along with their workable solutions.

About Pakistan Railways, he said that a fast non-stop Millat train was started between Faisalabad and Karachi which was getting full passenger load but due to unnecessary interference of the influential elements, the train has been turned into a passenger train which is discouraging frequent travelers from Faisalabad as it has increased the traveling time.

He demanded that this train must be restored in its original shape.

He said that Pakistan Railways was contemplating to start a new fast train between Shorkot and Lahore via Faisalabad. He said that that train might be declared a passenger train between Gojra to Faisalabad in order to facilitate the workers who are using road for their daily travel to their workplaces.

The meeting was also attended by heads of standing committees and other officials concerned.