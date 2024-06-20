Open Menu

PIA's First Post-Hajj Flight With 150 Pilgrims On Board Arrives In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PIA's first post-Hajj flight with 150 pilgrims on board arrives in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The first post-Hajj flight PK 860 of Pakistan International Airlines carrying 160 pilgrims from Jeddah arrived at the Karachi Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The pilgrims were received by PIA District Manager Umar Khan, Airport Manager Javed Pechuho and other PIA officers, a PIA spokesperson said.

The PIA would bring back more than 35,000 pilgrims, including 19,500 under the Government Hajj Scheme, 14,900 under the Private Hajj Scheme and about 630 Khudam from Saudi Arabia through 171 flights, he added.

The national airliners would operate post-Hajj flights to Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot and Peshawar, while pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta would travel via Karachi.

The post-Hajj operation would end on July 21, the spokesperson said.

