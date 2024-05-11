PIA's First Pre Hajj Flight Departs For Madinah From Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The first pre Haj flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) departed for Madinah from Jinnah International Airport Karachi.
The maiden pre Hajj flight from Jinnah International Airport was seen off by the Chief Operating Officer Amanullah Qureshi and other senior officers of Pakistan International Airlines.
PIA's first pre-Hajj flight PK 743 from Karachi departed Jinnah International Airport for Madinah on early hour of Saturday at about 3:30 am. Hajj pilgrims were garlanded at the airport before their departure.
Chief Operating Officer congratulated the pilgrims on their departure for Hajj and said that PIA's Hajj operation will also be completed successfully like Umrah operation. PIA staff will always be available to serve the pilgrims, he assured.
We are grateful to you for giving preference to PIA for Hajj travel, Qureshi said to the pilgrims.
Along with Chief Operating Officer,
PIA District Manager Karachi Umar Khan also felicitated the Hajj pilgrims and thanked them for choosing PIA to travel Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.
Airport Manager Javed Pechuho and other officers were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, PIA spokesman informed that National Airline will transport more than 34,000 Haj pilgrims from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.
Around 19,000 pilgrims will arrive in Saudi Arabia under the official Hajj scheme while 15,000 under the private Hajj scheme through 170 PIA Hajj flights from Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot and Sukkur.
PIA's pre-Hajj operation will be completed on June 10, he added.
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed another hurt as roof caves in10 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys truckload of expired food items, Rs 50k fine imposed10 minutes ago
-
24 criminals held21 minutes ago
-
Two youth killed in coaster-bike collision30 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 185,600 cusecs water50 minutes ago
-
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change issue54 minutes ago
-
Engineer Amir Muqam Chairs meeting on GB development, security1 hour ago
-
Police recover 10 stolen goats: accused arrested1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister Amir Muqam meets with Gilgit-Baltistan officials to discuss Regional issues2 hours ago
-
FIA apprehend two accused with costly gadgets at Islamabad airport2 hours ago
-
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members2 hours ago
-
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today2 hours ago