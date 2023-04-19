UrduPoint.com

PIA's Flights To Chitral To Be Scheduled With Increase In Traffic Load: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PIA's flights to Chitral to be scheduled with increase in traffic load: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights would be scheduled to Chitral with an increase in passengers' traffic load.

In response to a calling attention notice about the non-inclusion of tourist spots in the flight schedule of PIA issued in March, raised by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, she said that PIA's flight schedule was linked with passengers' traffic load.

Flights were scheduled in the months of May to August last year owing to the increase in the traffic load of tourists, she added.

Earlier, raising the calling attention notice, Maulana Abdul Chitrali said that tourists also visited Chitral in winter but no flight was scheduled. Earlier, PIA operated flights daily on Peshawar and Chitral route in 1972 but later was discontinued, he added.

He also demanded that flights should also be operated on Chitral and Tajikistan routes.

Related Topics

National Assembly Peshawar Traffic Tajikistan Chitral March May August PIA

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

12 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

12 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.