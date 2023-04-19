ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights would be scheduled to Chitral with an increase in passengers' traffic load.

In response to a calling attention notice about the non-inclusion of tourist spots in the flight schedule of PIA issued in March, raised by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, she said that PIA's flight schedule was linked with passengers' traffic load.

Flights were scheduled in the months of May to August last year owing to the increase in the traffic load of tourists, she added.

Earlier, raising the calling attention notice, Maulana Abdul Chitrali said that tourists also visited Chitral in winter but no flight was scheduled. Earlier, PIA operated flights daily on Peshawar and Chitral route in 1972 but later was discontinued, he added.

He also demanded that flights should also be operated on Chitral and Tajikistan routes.