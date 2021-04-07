(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA's) IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Registration has been successfully renewed and is now valid up to June 23, 2023.

PIA has been maintaining IOSA Registration since 2005 and every two years IATA conducts an external audit for the renewal of this important safety registration as an IOSA Operator with IATA, said a statement on Tuesday.

In the past one year of continuous challenges faced by PIA, the airline had undergone two verification audits, first of which was of limited scope and the other verification audit was a full scope audit covering Flight Operations, Flight Services (cabin operations), Quality Assurance, Safety Management, Security Services, Engineering & Maintenance, Ground Handling, Flight Dispatch, and Cargo Operations.

The audit findings have been successfully addressed and closed by the audit organization.

The second verification audit was also considered as full scope IOSA renewal audit. This registration is valid up to two years and is subject to renewal audits in accordance with IOSA Program Manual.

In a comment made by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik, said that this is the beginning of a sparkling reflection of PIA Team's focus on Safety & Quality Improvement. More good news will follow soon and we shall emerge as the most reliable and safest airline of the world, In sha Allah", he said.

He appreciated the team efforts of Corporate Quality Assurance and all Departmental Chiefs and their respective Quality Control teams, who play a pivotal role for maintaining compliance and conformance to all applicable safety & quality standards.

He added that as the Accountable Executive for the airline he will always encourage, provide necessary resources for and recognize initiatives taken for bringing about improvement.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan also expressed satisfaction over the matter and has hoped that this year shall bring much needed normalization, growth and prosperity to the aviation sector of Pakistan.