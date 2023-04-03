The Parliamentary Secretary (PS) for Railways on Monday informed the National Assembly session during the question hour session that a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight scheduled to operate between Istanbul and Islamabad was diverted to Lahore on February 15, 2023 due to technical maintenance that caused inconvenience to the passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Parliamentary Secretary (PS) for Railways on Monday informed the National Assembly session during the question hour session that a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight scheduled to operate between Istanbul and Islamabad was diverted to Lahore on February 15, 2023 due to technical maintenance that caused inconvenience to the passengers.

MNA Aliya Karman, during the question hour, raised the query that this diversion of PIA flight incurred difficulties in reaching their destinations and put a financial burden on the national flag carrier.

Parliamentary Secretary, Kiran Imran Dar responded that the inconvenience faced by the passengers was regretted but it was mainly due to technical reasons as the plane was capable for maintenance on the occasion.

She informed that the passengers were informed 24 hours before flight operation diversion and some 65 people after that wished to travel.

Dar informed that the PIA assisted the passengers to reach Islamabad through bus service and also managed food for them.

She added that the aviation division was striving to improve the services of the national flag carrier to its pinnacle where it was the best airline of the world and many of the global airlines were learning from its experience in the past.