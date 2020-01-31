Federal Minister for Aviation , Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that the PTI's government has reduced deficit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to Rs 18 billion as it was Rs 29 billion in 2018 but during last calendar year it plunged to Rs 11 billion

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Federal Minister for Aviation , Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that the PTI's government has reduced deficit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to Rs 18 billion as it was Rs 29 billion in 2018 but during last Calendar year it plunged to Rs 11 billion.

Responding to calling attention notice at National Assembly on Friday, minister told the house that the government has enhanced the revenue of Pakistan International Airline to 146 billion rupees.He said efforts are afoot to bring improvement in the national flag carrier.