KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines PIA's flight PK-368 having 162 passengers on-board suffered a bird hit while taking-off and it was brought to Karachi Airport safely.

The passengers on board the plane were shifted to the lounge while the damages done to the plane's right engine due to bird strike are being assessed, said a spokesperson of the PIA on Wednesday.

All 162 passengers will be taken to Islamabad through an alternate plane, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that Air safety is a joint responsibility of both institutions and society and we all have to play a collaborative role in this regard.