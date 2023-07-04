Open Menu

PIA's Post-Hajj-flight For Sialkot Starts From Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PIA's post-Hajj-flight for Sialkot starts from tomorrow

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The first Hajj flight of national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Saudi Arabia will land at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) here on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 04:00 PM.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, In-charge Hajj Operation Sialkot Majeeb Shah told that the first flight carrying 442 pilgrims would arrive tomorrow.He added that 4500 pilgrims would be transported from Saudi Arabia to Sialkot through a total of 13 flights of PIA.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Arabia Sialkot From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

27 minutes ago
 Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

4 hours ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

14 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

14 hours ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

15 hours ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

15 hours ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan