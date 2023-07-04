SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The first Hajj flight of national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Saudi Arabia will land at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) here on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 04:00 PM.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, In-charge Hajj Operation Sialkot Majeeb Shah told that the first flight carrying 442 pilgrims would arrive tomorrow.He added that 4500 pilgrims would be transported from Saudi Arabia to Sialkot through a total of 13 flights of PIA.