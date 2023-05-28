UrduPoint.com

PIA's Pre Hajj Operation To Complete On June 22

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Pre Hajj Operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is continuing and will complete on June 22.

According to official sources here on Sunday, more than 11,000 Hajj pilgrims would be taken to Madina Munawara and Jeddah through 41 special and scheduled flights.

Special arrangements had been made at all airports across the country to provide best facilities to the Hajj pilgrims.

PIA had always tried it's best to serve the guests of Allah Almighty in best possible manner, the sources said.

Post Hajj operation of PIA would begin from July 02 and continue till August 02 for bringing back the Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

