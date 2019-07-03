UrduPoint.com
PIA's Pre-Hajj Operation To Start From Friday

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:13 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Pre-Hajj operation of transporting intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan would commence from July 05 (Friday)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Pre-Hajj operation of transporting intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan would commence from July 05 (Friday).

PIA would transport more than 78,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through nearly 300 flights from the country, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

Four Pre-Hajj flights that would depart on the first day of Pre-Hajj operation on July 5 include PK 741 from Islamabad, PK 743 from Karachi, PK 759 from Lahore and PK 735 from Peshawar carrying over 1300 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik would see off the intending pilgrims of the first Pre Hajj Flight from Islamabad.

The Pre- Hajj flights would operate from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad and Quetta.

The flights from Rahim Yar Khan and Sukkur would operate via Karachi.

All arrangements have been finalized by PIA for the Hajj operation 2019.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik has instructed the PIA Hajj team members to provide best services to the intending pilgrims.

PIA would operate nearly 300 Hajj and regular scheduled flights to Jeddah and Madinah.

The airline would transport 13,171 intending pilgrims from Islamabad through 46 flights, 19,745 intending pilgrims from Karachi through 62 flights, 15,562 pilgrims from Lahore through 51 flights, 10,446 from Peshawar through 29 flights, 4,358 intending pilgrims from Sialkot through 12 flights, 5,077 intending pilgrims from Multan through 21 flights, 1,549 pilgrims from Faisalabad through 17 flights and 8,350 intending pilgrims would be transported through 56 flights from Quetta.

For the first time, the intending pilgrims would have the facility of completion of all immigration and customs requirements at New Islamabad International Airport.

Initially, this facility would be available only at Islamabad Airport, which has been cleared by Saudi Authorities. More than 10,600 intending pilgrims from Islamabad traveling by PIA on government Hajj scheme would benefit from this facility.

The airline's Pre-Hajj operation would conclude on August 5th.

The Post Hajj operation of bringing back the Hujjaj from Saudi Arabiawould commence from August 17th and conclude on September 14th.

