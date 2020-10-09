UrduPoint.com
PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel To Permanently Shut Its Door From Oct 31st

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel to permanently shut its door from Oct 31st

The administration has decided to shut the hotel permanently from Oct 31 after the hotel industry was badly hit by Covid-19.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020) Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Roosevelt Hotel announced to shut its door permanently from Oct 31.

The hotel which is located in the heart of Manhattan was badly affected by global Covid-19 pandemic.

The hotel management had said: “Owing to the current economic impacts, after almost 100 years of welcoming guests to The Grand Dame of New York, The Roosevelt Hotel, is regretfully closing its doors permanently as of Oct 31, 2020,”.

It also said: “We have been honored to serve alongside our wonderful staff and to be a part of our many guests’ and clients’ lives and celebrations, who have graced us over these past nine decades,”.

The hotel, according to the notification, was working on alternative accommodation for guests with future reservations.

“We have been an integral part of the history of Midtown Manhanttan since 1924 and therefore we have been part of our guests’ stories,” it further said.

However, there was no notice on its website but reservation will be made after Oct 31.

Niagara Falls Businessman Frank A Dudley constructed the hotel which was named after United States (US) former President Theodore Roosevelt. It was inaugurated on Sept 23, 1924. PIA, in 1999, had purchased the building in $36.5 million. The current value of the hotel is $1billion Dollar while US President Donald J Trump made an offer to buy the building.

