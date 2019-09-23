Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken a number of initiatives to improve efficiency of the national flag-carrier, which started yielding required results after effective tackling of the seat-factor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken a number of initiatives to improve efficiency of the national flag-carrier, which started yielding required results after effective tackling of the seat-factor.

"The airliner's overall seat factor has improved and reached nearly 84 percent whereas on some sectors the seat factor is at 90 percent," a senior official told APP.

He said the revenue of PIA had increased by over 41 percent during the last six months as compared the corresponding period. "PIA aircraft have been made operational and now all Boeing 777s and A320s are operational." Answering a question, he said the airline was now moving on the right track without any outer influence and pressure; adding the PIA had tremendous potential to rise for which concerted efforts were underway to transform the national flag-carrier into a more viable and profit-earning entity.

He said significant improvement was evident in different indicators like seat occupancy ratio, aircraft utilization, cargo load factor and customer service.

He said in the recent days, the PIA had also signed an agreement with the private online taxi service to facilitate passengers. As per the agreement, the passengers receive the promo code with their in-flight conformation SMS and get discount on rides.

He said the PIA and International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote tourism in Pakistan. Through this, alliance, all business and executive economy class passenger would be entitled to a complimentary stay at IHIG's hotels in Naran, Bhurban and Balakot.