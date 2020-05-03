UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIBC Hails Cut In Petroleum Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:00 PM

PIBC hails cut in petroleum prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri hailed the reduction in petroleum price by the government and termed it relief for the people.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that government's step was a gift for the people in the times when the country's economy slowdown due to COVID-19.

He said the reduction in the petroleum prices would also be helpful in boosting business activities in the country.

Kasuri appealed to the government to also take special measures to bring down the prices of other commodities.

He said that now IPPs should also reduce the price of electricity so that burden of high cost electricity could be removed from the shoulders of poor.

He urged the transporters to reduce the fare as well as freightrates after decrease in petroleum prices.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Poor Price Sunday From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

18 minutes ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

2 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

ERC Ramadan Mir campaign supports 100,000 Yemenis

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.