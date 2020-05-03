PIBC hails cut in petroleum prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri hailed the reduction in petroleum price by the government and termed it relief for the people.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that government's step was a gift for the people in the times when the country's economy slowdown due to COVID-19.

He said the reduction in the petroleum prices would also be helpful in boosting business activities in the country.

Kasuri appealed to the government to also take special measures to bring down the prices of other commodities.

He said that now IPPs should also reduce the price of electricity so that burden of high cost electricity could be removed from the shoulders of poor.

He urged the transporters to reduce the fare as well as freightrates after decrease in petroleum prices.