PIBC Urges Debate On Importance Of Trade With India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PIBC urges debate on importance of trade with India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) has urged the opinion leaders, parliamentarians, businesspeople, politicians and other sectors of society to start open debate on importance of Pak-India trade and business relations for economic stability in the region.

PIBC Chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri, while talking to APP on Sunday, said: "Let's sit together and discuss pros and cons of suspension of trade between India and Pakistan." He said that no-trade between two neighbouring countries was a loss-loss situation.

He said the PIBC could play an important role in getting declared Pakistan and India most favoured nations for each other. He said due to concerted efforts by the PIBC, negative items list between Pakistan and India was reduced from 4,500 to 150 items.

He said that both countries could exchange experiences in the fields of health, education, infrastructure, information technology and various other sectors. Ban on trade with India had resulted in loss of more than $10 billion to Pakistan in the past few years, he said.

