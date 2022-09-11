UrduPoint.com

PIBC Urges Pakistan, India To Open Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) Chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri has called upon the governments of Pakistan and India to open trade for benefit of peoples of neighbouring countries.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that volume of trade between China and India was US$150 billion despite their differences in some areas.

He said volume of US-China trade stood at US$750 billion, though they had clash of interests in many areas. "Why Pakistan cannot remove trade barriers with India," he raised a question.

He said economic cooperation between Pakistan and India was in the interest of both the nations. He said recent floods had devastated Pakistan's economy and there was an urgent need of regional cooperation between the two neighbouring countries to rebuild its road infrastructure, economy, business and other sectors.

